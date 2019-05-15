Report: Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur could go for Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo

According to The Sun, English Premier League duo Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur could go head to head for the signature of £30million-rated Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo this summer.
As reported by Marca, the Portugal international is open to playing in the English top-flight provided he can be assured of regular playing minutes having had to share right-back duties with Sergi Roberto since arriving from Benfica in the summer of 2017.
The Red Devils need a new full-back to replace the departing Antonio Valencia, and Semedo ticks all the boxes.
Spurs are also in search of a right-back with Kieran Trippier and Serge Aurier both linked with a summer exit.
The Barcelona man has played 25 La Liga games this term, featuring 10 times in the Champions League – but only half of them were starts, excluding both legs of the semi-finals clash with Liverpool.
Tottenham could pip United to the signature of Semedo as they offer the elite European competition next season, and it will be interesting to see where he chooses to ply his trade next should he indeed leave Camp Nou.
The Portuguese brings enough quality and experience to the table, and securing his signature for £30million will be an absolute steal.