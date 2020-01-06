Report: Manchester United and Manchester City considering Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks as an option

Manchester City are not expected to remain busy in the January transfer window as most of their business will be done next summer. However, they are working on bolstering their defence and the midfield.
According to David Ornstein of the Athletic, Manchester City will be looking to add quality in their central midfield area next summer.
With Fernandinho turning 35, City are looking for his long-term replacement. They have considered several players for that role and one of them is Harry Winks.
The 23-year-old, who is on £50k-per-week wages at Spurs, has fallen out of favour under Jose Mourinho.
Manchester United have also discussed the possibility of signing the England international.
Winks has made 12 Premier League starts this season, but Mourinho has favoured Moussa Sissoko, Eric Dier and Tanguy Ndombele in midfield ahead of him.
The highly-rated midfielder is a very good passer of the ball, and possesses excellent technical abilities, something Pep Guardiola might have been attracted to.
The Spaniard loves central midfielders who are technically blessed and are tactically very smart, and therefore he should fit perfectly in Guardiola’s set-up.
However, Spurs may not be willing to sell one of their promising players to a rival club once again, having sold Kyle Walker to Manchester City a few years back.