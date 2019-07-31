Blog Teams Manchester United Report: Manchester United agree deal to sign AS Monaco’s 16-year-old midfielder Hannibal Mejbri

Report: Manchester United agree deal to sign AS Monaco’s 16-year-old midfielder Hannibal Mejbri

31 July, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Manchester United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours
stamford bridge

According to RMC, Manchester United have reached an agreement with AS Monaco to sign 16-year-old midfielder Hannibal Mejbri for £9 million.

The teenager’s agent Rochild Dzabana and his lawyer Nadia Zrari, are expected to arrive in Manchester in the coming hours to finalise the finer details of the deal, and it’s a huge move for the Red Devils after beating the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Barcelona and Lyon to his signature.

The contract of the teenage sensation at the Principality outfit expires in 2021, but his representatives were in a legal dispute with the club, requesting that the contract be broken, and the Old Trafford outfit and other suitors came calling.

A move to Manchester United was on the cards in January after Mejbri handed in a transfer request, and after manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer handed youth duo Tahith Chong and Mason Greenwood playing chances last term, the teenager will fancy his chances of breaking into the first-team very quickly.

The former Paris FC kid moved to Monaco in 2018 and is widely regarded as one of the brightest talents in France.

While the midfielder is yet to make his first team bow, he has impressed the club’s coaches with his rapid development, and the Ligue 1 side weren’t keen on letting him go.

However, Mejbri will link up with the Red Devils’ youth team in the coming days, and all eyes will be on him going forward given his massive potential.

Newcastle submit bid for Emil Krafth
Leeds fans want Karl Darlow as replacement for Bailey Peacock-Farrell

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!! Follow me on Twitter: @adefunmiloye