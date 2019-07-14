Report: Manchester United agree £80 million with Leicester City for the services of Harry Maguire, with defender set for medical tomorrow

According to The Sun, Manchester United have sealed the services of Leicester City centre-back Harry Maguire for £80 million, and the England international will have his medicals tomorrow ahead of a summer move.
The transfer fees is a world-record for a defender, as it eclipses the £75 million Liverpool paid Southampton for the services of Netherlands international Virgil Van Dijk in January 2018.
United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to boost his defence as he looks to lead the team to a top-four finish and challenge for silverware next term, and he reckons snapping up Maguire can help achieve that.
The Red Devils will pay the Foxes £60 million upfront for the former Hull City star, with an extra £20 million to be available in add-ons once some clauses in the contract are met.
Leicester snapped up Maguire from the Tigers in the summer of 2017 for £17 million, but they recently knocked back a £70 million bid from United and Manchester City, and the Englishman fumed at the club for pricing him out of a move to Old Trafford.
Erstwhile Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho wanted the 26-year-old last summer after he impressed for Gareth Southgate’s side at the World Cup in Russia, but a move wasn’t possible.
Maguire completed more take-ons (17) than any other centre back in the Premier League last season, and has more quality than the current crop of United’s defenders.
Harry Maguire completed more take-ons (17) than any other centre back in the Premier League last season.
Excellent at carrying the ball into midfield. 🗿🗿🗿 pic.twitter.com/9X1NDStqxb
— Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) July 14, 2019