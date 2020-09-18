Report: Manchester City youngster Tommy Doyle turned down Leeds United

Leeds United wanted to sign Tommy Doyle from Manchester City in the summer transfer window, according to The Manchester Evening News.

It has been reported that Leeds – who are playing in the Premier League this season after winning automatic promotion from the Championship – wanted to sign the youngster, but he sees his future at City instead.





The 18-year-old midfielder has signed a new contract at City which will see him stay at the Etihad Stadium until 2025 and is convinced that he can break into the first team in the coming years, according to the report.

However, according to the report, a loan deal away from the Etihad Stadium has not been ruled out.

Manchester City stay

Doyle is only 18 years of age, and he is just starting his professional club football career.

While it would be great for him to get first-team football, for now, working with City manager Pep Guardiola on a day to day basis makes sense.

Guardiola is one of the best managers in the world and knows how to develop talented young players, and Doyle would learn a lot from the former Barcelona boss.

Perhaps a loan move away from City in the January transfer window would make sense.