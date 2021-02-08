Report: Manchester City want Tottenham Hotspur target Danny Ings

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Manchester City are keeping tabs on Southampton striker Danny Ings ahead of a potential summer swoop.

With the future of Sergio Aguero at the Etihad Stadium unresolved, the club are preparing for life without the 32-year-old, and the England international is firmly on their radar.





Ings has been in impressive form for Southampton in recent seasons, and while they have offered him a financial package that would see him become their highest-paid player, he wants to play Champions League football and could be on his way out in the summer.

Tottenham Hotspur are also keen on the 28-year-old, and with 17 months left on his current contract, the Saints could be forced to cash in on him when the next transfer window opens.

With Harry Kane always guaranteed a starting berth at Spurs when fit, Ings knows that he will have to always play second fiddle to his Three Lions teammate if he joins Jose Mourinho’s side.

However, he will most likely be guaranteed a starting berth ahead of Gabriel Jesus should Aguero leave Man City.

Joining Pep Guardiola’s side will also guarantee silverware almost every season, and it will not come as a surprise if he chooses Manchester ahead of north London.

He has 50 Premier League goals to his name, with 29 of those coming since the start of last season, and he would no doubt be a good signing for City given his vast experience and quality in front of goal.

Having fully recovered from knee problems that hampered his career at Liverpool, Ings is more than ready to join the big boys again, and his homegrown status will also be beneficial to City.