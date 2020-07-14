Report: Manchester City want Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Jan Vertonghen

According to The Telegraph, Manchester City have identified Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Jan Vertonghen as a short-term solution for their defensive shortcomings this summer.

City have conceded 34 league goals and lost nine times in 35 games thus far, with their failure to beef up the defence last summer playing a huge role in their failure to mount a strong title defence.

The Belgian is set to become a free agent at the end of the season having signed a short-term extension after the campaign was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Vertonghen has spent eight years at Spurs, but the club weren’t keen to meet his demands during talks about a new deal, and he will leave once the campaign ends.

While the 33-year-old has been linked with moving abroad, remaining in England could be appealing and Man. City boss Pep Guardiola could give him that chance.

The Spaniard wants to focus on strengthening his defence as a priority this summer, and Vertonghen is an option given his ability to play at both centre-back and left-back.

He has featured once since the Premier League restarted last month and has shown that he still has what it takes to play at the highest level for a few more years.

City could do with the quality and experience that the Spurs star brings to the table, and the chance to finally win major silverware could lure him to the Etihad Stadium.