Report: Manchester City want Arsenal loanee Daniel Ceballos

According to The Express, Manchester City are interested in signing Daniel Ceballos, who is on loan at Arsenal from Real Madrid.

Ceballos joined Premier League club Arsenal on a season-long loan deal from Spanish and European giants Madrid in the summer of 2019.





It has been reported that City manager Pep Guardiola will make a move for the 23-year-old Spain international if the Gunners do not keep him at the Emirates Stadium beyond this summer.

The Express has quoted Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta – who was an assistant to Guardiola at City – as saying that Ceballos is “evolving in the right way”, and that he wants him to stay in North London next season as well.

However, according to the report, Arsenal want the Spain international on another loan deal, while City are willing to sign him on a permanent contract, with Madrid ready to cash in on the former Real Betis star.

Manchester City have advantage

While Arsenal are a big club, City challenge for the Premier League title and the Champions League on a regular basis.

Working with a world-class manager in Pep Guardiola would be quite appealing to Ceballos, and one suspects that he could be tempted to move to City if the Citizens make an offer.