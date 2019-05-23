Blog Teams Manchester City Report: Manchester City to demand £15million transfer fee for Fabian Delph

Report: Manchester City to demand £15million transfer fee for Fabian Delph

23 May, 2019 English Championship, English Premier League, General Football News, Leeds United, Manchester City, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

According to The Sun, Manchester City want to cash in on England international Fabian Delph this summer as he has just a year left on his current contract.

The 29-year-old featured in 20 games across all competitions as Pep Guardiola’s side completed a swoop on the domestic treble, but he is down the pecking order, with Oleksandr Zinchenko now permanently ahead of him in the left-back role.

City are looking to sign another left-back and midfielder this summer, and that will limit Delph’s chances next season.

The Premier League champions are ready to sanction a £15million sale for the versatile veteran this summer, and a couple of top-flight sides have shown interest.

Championship side Leeds United have also shown initial interest in having Delph back at Elland Road, a decade after he left for Aston Villa, but his £80,000-a-week wages will be too much for them to afford.

Failure to earn promotion to the EPL means Leeds don’t have enough to secure such high-profile signings, but he definitely would be a huge influence in Marcelo Bielsa’s team were a move possible.

Delph wants to play more in order to make the Three Lions’ Euros 2020 squad, and City won’t hesitate to let him go if their demands are met.

Report: Manchester United planning to set up transfer committee consisting of Darren Fletcher, Rio Ferdinand and Nicky Butt

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!! Contact: adefunmo1@gmail.com