Report: Manchester City snubbed Phil Foden loan transfer bid from Rangers

According to The Sun, Manchester City snubbed Rangers loan bid for English youngster Phil Foden as the player is still very much in many Pep Guardiola’s plans.
The 19-year-old has only played 10 minutes of league football this season, and the Light Blues were keen to know if he was available as they can guarantee him regular playing minutes at Ibrox.
Serie A side AS Roma also made enquiries, but Guardiola isn’t looking to let go of Foden as he needs him around given the number of games the Premier League champions will be involved in this season.
City will be looking to defend their domestic treble and also strongly challenge for the Champions League, and they need such a quality midfielder to help provide depth and cover should one of the key players in the position get injured.
After losing 2-0 to Celtic at Ibrox on Sunday, Rangers boss Steven Gerrard would have seen the need to still boost his squad given the gulf in quality between both teams.
The Gers have made more than 10 signings this summer and could still get a few across the line in the coming hours ahead of midnight’s transfer deadline, but Foden won’t be walking through the door.
Sealing a move for the teenager would have been a huge boost for Rangers given his quality and massive potential, and he is a type of addition that could help them challenge the Hoops for the title.