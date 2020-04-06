Report: Manchester City showing concrete interest in Liverpool target Houssem Aouar

According to reports from French publication L’Equipe (h/t GFFN), French club Lyon are anticipating offers for striker Moussa Dembele and Houssem Aouar in the summer transfer window.
Aouar made a conscious decision to stay at Lyon last summer as he was looking to get himself in the France national team squad for the Euro 2020. However, after the Euro has been postponed for another 12 months, the 21-year-old midfielder is now looking more likely to leave the club.
The report claims that Manchester City and Juventus have registered ‘concrete interest’ in the player. Aouar’s camp, however, is concerned about Manchester City potentially being banned by UEFA from participating in the Champions’ League for the next two seasons.
At the same time, the youngster could be excited to play under Pep Guardiola, and as a result, he could very well be enticed to move to the Premier League club.
Manchester City could face strong competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool. Last month, Liverpool Echo claimed that the six-time European Champions are interested in signing him during the summer.
Aouar is a highly-rated young talent who can play in multiple positions. He can play as a conventional box-to-box central midfielder, as a left-sided midfielder, as a central attacking midfielder or as a left-winger.
He has scored three goals and provided four assists in 25 Ligue 1 games. The French midfielder has also scored one goal and provided three assists in the Champions League this season.