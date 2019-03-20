Blog Teams Manchester City Report: Manchester City set to beat Barcelona to the signature of Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez

20 March, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Manchester City, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours


According to ESPN FC, Manchester City are closing in on agreeing a summer deal for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez after moving ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign him.

Manager Pep Guardiola wants a long term replacement for Brazilian defensive midfielder Fernandinho, who turns 34 by May, and he reckons the 24-year-old Spain international will be a good fit.

Atletico will be forced to sell some of their players this summer in order to raise funds, and while they are holding out for around £102million for Saul, it is believed £68million will be enough to secure his signature.

Barcelona, who beat City to the signing of Ajax’s Frenkie de Jong are keen on the player, and vice-versa, but the Spaniard’s representatives have informed the Catalan club his final destination will be Manchester.

The versatile Saul, who is capable of playing as a centre-back and left-back, is considering his future at the Wanda Metropolitano after his side missed out on the chance to win silverware this term, and a move to the Etihad Stadium could be on the cards this summer.

