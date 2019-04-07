Report: Manchester City see Crystal Palace’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka as competition for Kyle Walker

Bleacher Report’s Manchester City sources have become increasingly convinced that a summer move for Crystal Palace’s Wan-Bissaka could be on the cards, as insiders around the Etihad Stadium aren’t fully convinced of Kyle Walker’s chances of holding down the right-back berth in the long-term.
It is believed that some questions remain over the England international’s style of play, and it seems the 21-year-old has caught the eyes of manager Pep Guardiola.
Wan-Bissaka has been one of the Eagles’ best players and most consistent performers this term, and there have been calls for Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate to hand him a deserved call-up.
Manchester United, Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund are also said to be keen on the £40million-rated Palace academy graduate, and a Selhurst Park exit seems to be on cards this summer.
Wan-Bissaka has proven to be comfortable on the ball, and wingers have found it almost impossible to get past him due to his sound defensive capabilities.
City could do with such a quality competition for Walker, and the youngster can also be an eventual long-term replacement for the 28-year-old.