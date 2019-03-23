Report: Manchester City ready to offer £85million for Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar

According to AS, Manchester City are ready to offer £85million to secure the services of Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar this summer.
The Slovakia international was a target of Manchester United and some other top sides last summer, but the Serie A giants knocked back every offer for their star.
However, a bid in the region of £85million – which would make him become the most expensive defender – could change Inter’s mind, and it seems City are ready to break the bank again.
Pep Guardiola’s side splashed the cash on the signing of French centre-back Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao in January 2018, parting with £57million before making Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez the club’s record signing for £60million six months later.
Skriniar is one of the most-wanted defenders in the world and the 24-year-old will be a perfect long-term replacement for the ageing Nicolas Otamendi (31) and Vincent Kompany (32).
The Slovakian has featured in 36 games across all competitions for Inter this term, and his ability to also play as a right-back and a defensive midfielder would also have caught the eyes of Pep.
Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk is the world’s most expensive defender at the moment after the Reds paid Southampton £75million for his signature last January, and it will be interesting to see if City are indeed ready to make Skriniar the most expensive defender come summer.