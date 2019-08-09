Blog Teams Manchester City Report: Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan signs new four-year contract

Report: Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan signs new four-year contract

9 August, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Manchester City, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

According to BBC Sports News Correspondent David Ornstein, Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has put pen to paper for a new four-year contract with the Etihad Stadium outfit.

The Germany international was strongly linked with an exit this summer, and with only one year left on his former contract, City feared the worst.

However, manager Pep Guardiola has now been handed a massive boost after the 28-year-old agreed to terms of a new deal.

City see Gundogan as a key part of their plans going forward as he enters his peak years, and the former Borussia Dortmund star will be looking forward to rewarding the club’s faith in him.

The move is a welcome development for the Citizens in a window where only three major signings were brought in.

Man. City brought in left-back Angelino from PSV Eindhoven, Spanish defensive midfielder Rodri from Atletico Madrid and Portuguese right-back Joao Cancelo from Juventus.

The German moved to the Etihad in the summer of 2016 for £20 million, but an injury limited him to just 16 appearances across all competitions in what was a blow to Guardiola’s debut campaign.

Gundogan has since featured in 115 games, helping City to the domestic treble last term, and the club will be counting on him as they look to retain their local honours and strongly challenge for the Champions League.

Will Anyone Else Join Manchester City & Liverpool in the Title Race?
Report: Juventus lost interest in selling Paulo Dybala to Tottenham Hotspur after Manchester United refused to sell Romelu Lukaku to them

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!! Follow me on Twitter: @adefunmiloye