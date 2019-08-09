Report: Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan signs new four-year contract

According to BBC Sports News Correspondent David Ornstein, Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has put pen to paper for a new four-year contract with the Etihad Stadium outfit.
Man City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has signed new 4yr contract (2023). After lengthy talks 27yo put pen to paper yesterday. Had 1yr on previous deal but #MCFC see him as key part of plans for what should be peak of career. 5 🏆& 17 ⚽️ in 115apps since £25m move from #BVB in 2016
— David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) August 9, 2019
The Germany international was strongly linked with an exit this summer, and with only one year left on his former contract, City feared the worst.
However, manager Pep Guardiola has now been handed a massive boost after the 28-year-old agreed to terms of a new deal.
City see Gundogan as a key part of their plans going forward as he enters his peak years, and the former Borussia Dortmund star will be looking forward to rewarding the club’s faith in him.
The move is a welcome development for the Citizens in a window where only three major signings were brought in.
Man. City brought in left-back Angelino from PSV Eindhoven, Spanish defensive midfielder Rodri from Atletico Madrid and Portuguese right-back Joao Cancelo from Juventus.
The German moved to the Etihad in the summer of 2016 for £20 million, but an injury limited him to just 16 appearances across all competitions in what was a blow to Guardiola’s debut campaign.
Gundogan has since featured in 115 games, helping City to the domestic treble last term, and the club will be counting on him as they look to retain their local honours and strongly challenge for the Champions League.