Report: Manchester City lining up a £50 million summer move for Juventus right-back Joao Cancelo

According to The Sun, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes Juventus right-back Joao Cancelo can push Kyle Walker for a first-team berth, and he is lining up a £50million move for him this summer.
With Danilo set to leave this summer in search for more playing minutes, City need a replacement and they see the Portuguese as a quality one.
At 25, Cancelo is also a fine choice to succeed the 29-year-old Walker in the long-term.
Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka was on the club’s radar, but the Eagles have slapped a £70 million asking price on the 21-year-old to put off suitors, and it seems the Premier League champions will now settle for the Juve star.
Cancelo also brings versatility to the table as he is able to play at left-back and further up the pitch on both wings, and it’s a feature Guardiola craves in players.
Despite winning an unprecedented domestic treble in 2018-19, City’s Champions League shortcomings will push them to further strengthen their squad depth this summer, and they won’t hesitate to splash the cash on the Portugal international.