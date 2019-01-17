Report: Manchester City join the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen

According to reports from Spanish publication AS, Real Madrid could be joined by Premier League duo Chelsea and Manchester City in the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen.
The 26-year-old midfielder is out of contract at Spurs in 2020, and he is yet to agree to a new deal at the north London club. Recently, AS reported that Eriksen is tempted by a move to Real Madrid.
The same publication (h/t The Mirror) now reports that Premier League champions Manchester City and London rivals Chelsea are interested in signing the elegant Danish international.
Eriksen is on a £75k-per-week wage package at Spurs, and both Manchester City and Chelsea have the financial muscle to offer him a lucrative wage package, more than what Spurs can offer him.
The former Ajax midfielder has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, and Spurs would never want to sell him to a direct rival club.
Eriksen has time and again said that he is happy at Spurs, and he still can sign a new deal.