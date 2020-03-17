Report: Manchester City join Chelsea in the race to sign Lautaro Martinez

According to reports from The Mirror, two Premier League clubs have joined Real Madrid and Barcelona in the race to sign Lautaro Martinez in the summer transfer window.
It has been claimed that Manchester City and Chelsea are keen to sign the Argentine who is one of the top targets for Barcelona this summer.
According to a recent report in Italy, the Inter Milan star has already agreed personal terms with the Catalan heavyweights. The player’s representative, Beto Yaque, has struck an agreement with Barcelona where the Argentine will pocket around £346,00o-per-week wages.
Martinez has a £98million release clause and it is highly unlikely that any potential suitors would be willing to pay that amount.
The 22-year-old has been in blistering form this season, notching up 16 goals in all competitions for the Italian giants.
According to Spanish outlet Sport, Manchester City and Chelsea are ‘ready to break the market’ to make sure they secure Martinez’s signature.
City are looking to sign a long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero and has earmarked his compatriot for that role. Martinez would be a fantastic addition to the squad, but it remains to be seen whether they can pull off a deal for him ahead of the two La Liga giants.