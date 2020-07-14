Report: Manchester City interested in Liverpool target Ferran Torres

After triumphing in their legal battle to have Uefa’s two-year European ban overturned, Manchester City are now ready to spend big in the transfer market.

City not only lost the Premier League title to Liverpool but they fell way behind their rivals in the 2019/20 season. Pep Guardiola will be looking to make necessary changes to the squad and he is looking to make some big signings.

The Citizens would have lost more than £200 million in revenue if they had been suspended from European competitions. But now, they will be able to spend heavily once again in the summer transfer window.

According to reports from The Times, Manchester City are heavily interested in signing the highly-rated Valencia winger Ferran Torres this summer.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, Ajax, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund have also shown keen interest in signing the 20-year-old who has become one of the most sought-after talents in European football at the moment.

Torres is one of the biggest rising stars in Spain, and Liverpool have been reportedly monitoring the youth sensation.

He is contracted to the Liga giants till the summer of 2021 and has a €100 million release clause in his current deal. Currently, he is valued at £40 million.

However, it seems, Man City have won the race for the youngster’s signature.

Torres’ agent and Manchester City representatives are looking to meet and iron out a move for the player this summer, with the Valencia winger keen to play under Pep Guardiola.