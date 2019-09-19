Report: Manchester City in talks with John Stones over a new deal

According to Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nicolò Schira, Manchester City have entered into talks with English centre-back John Stones over a new deal.
#ManchesterCity are in talks to renew John #Stones until 2024.
Begiristain has offered to him a new wages of €7M a year plus bonuses. #transfers #MCFC
— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) September 19, 2019
The 25-year-old is currently out of action for a few weeks after sustaining an injury in training earlier during the week, and his absence has dealt a huge blow on manager Pep Guardiola’s plans.
Stones has remained a key player at City since arriving from Everton for £50 million in the summer of 2016 on a six-year deal, and the club wants to reward him with a new five-year deal which will see him earn around £6 million-a-year plus bonuses.
The England international has featured in 112 games across all competitions for Man. City, with 71 coming in the Premier League.
On his day, Stones is one of the best centre-backs in the English top-flight, but he is yet to fully cut out the errors from his game, and Guardiola will hope he can finally do that as soon as possible.
The former Everton man isn’t in Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions starting XI at the moment and will hope he can play his way into it ahead of next summer’s Euros 2020.
Given his huge potential, it’s only right for the Etihad Stadium outfit to hand one of their best players a new deal that will see him spend his peak years at the club, and an official announcement confirming he has signed one should be imminent.