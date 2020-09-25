Report: Manchester City in talks with Benfica to sign Tottenham Hotspur target Ruben Dias

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are now in talks with Benfica to sign Ruben Dias, and they are keen to include Nicolas Otamendi as a makeweight as part of the deal.

Negotiations on between Man City and Benfica for Rubén Dias [involving Otamendi]. #MCFC bid has not been accepted yet but City board are pushing.

No bid from #THFC atm – focused on Skriniar.

J. Jesus: “I hope to keep Rubén but we’re open to talk if we’ll receive an important bid” — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 25, 2020

The Portuguese want £50 million for the defender, and Tottenham Hotspur are yet to submit a bid as they are focused on Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar.





More about #THFC.

Arkadiusz Milik has been offered on last hours as new striker after deal collapsed with AS Roma – Spurs will decide soon [Belotti *out* of the list].

Talks on with Inter to sign Skriniar but Spurs will not bid for €60m. Rubén Dias [Benfica] is another option ⚪️ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 22, 2020

Spurs have identified Dias as an option should a move for the Slovakian fall through, but City see him as a top target.

Pep Guardiola’s side are keen on Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly and Sevilla’s Jules Kounde, but they haven’t been able to get a deal done for any and are now keen on the Portuguese.

Benfica manager Jorge Jesus hopes to keep the 23-year-old, but he admits his side are open to talk if they receive an important bid.

City want to strengthen their backline in order to pip Liverpool and co to the Premier League title this term, and they are ready to pull out all the stops for Dias with Tottenham stalling.