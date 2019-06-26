Report: Manchester City have offered £36 million plus bonuses to Gremio for Everton Sousa Soares

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport’s Nicolo Schira, Manchester City have offered £36 million plus bonuses to Brazilian side Gremio for the signature of forward Everton Sousa Soares.
City want to sign the Brazil international on a five-year deal worth £4 million-per-year, but it remains to be seen if both player and club will agree to a deal.
The 23-year-old, who is keen to move to Europe, is also wanted by Manchester United, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain, and City beating suitors to his signature would be huge.
Everton has scored twice in the ongoing Copa America and has everything it takes to improve Man City’s star-studded attack.
Gremio president Romildo Bolzan Junior has claimed offers that do not trigger the player’s £71 million release clause won’t be entertained, but it is believed a lesser fee can do the trick.
Manager Pep Guardiola wants to further strengthen his squad despite securing an unprecedented domestic treble last term, and Everton ticks the boxes.