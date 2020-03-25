Report: Manchester City eye move for James Rodriguez

According to reports from Don Balon (h/t Sky Sports), Manchester City are showing keen interest in signing James Rodriguez from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.
The report claims that Pep Guardiola wants to sign Rodriguez who has dropped down the pecking order at Los Blancos under Zinedine Zidane. The Spanish boss is looking to send Bernardo Silva in the opposite direction as part exchange for the Colombia international.
Silva has emerged as a key player for Manchester City since joining the club from Monaco in 2017. He has managed five goals and five assists in 17 starts for City in the Premier League this season.
Rodriguez, on the other hand, has struggled for regular games under Zidane, and a move away from the club looks increasingly likely in the summer.
Manchester City could face strong competition from Premier League rivals Everton and Wolves for the signature of the 76-times capped Colombian international who has told his agent to find a new club for him.
According to a recent from Defensa Central, the La Liga giants want €50 million (£45.41 million) as transfer fee for Rodriguez. However, a swap deal involving Bernardo Silva may appeal to them.