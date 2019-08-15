Report: Manchester City avoided a similar transfer ban to Chelsea because the club accepted responsibility for breaking rules on signing young players

Manchester City escaped a transfer ban despite a breach of regulations surrounding the acquisition of under-18s, and were only handed a £315,000 fine by world football’s governing body FIFA.
Chelsea were unable to sign any players during the summer transfer window for doing exactly the same thing and won’t be able to make any additions to their squad in January after they were handed a two-window transfer ban.
The Mirror has claimed that City were only let off because they accepted responsibility for their wrongdoing, and have since sought to prove they have corrected any wrongdoings on signing foreign youngsters since 2016.
The Etihad Stadium outfit cooperated with FIFA in clarifying relevant facts during the investigations, and that helped them earn a lenient punishment.
On the other hand, Chelsea have appealed their ban in the hope that they can sign players when the transfer window reopens in January, and it remains to be seen if they will be pardoned.
While Pep Guardiola’s side have escaped a transfer ban, they could earn a Champions League ban from the competition next season as they are still under investigation by UEFA after allegations they broke Financial Fair Play rules.
Man. City have denied any wrongdoings as they claim they met every requirement, and it will be interesting to see what the final judgement of the European football governing body is.
The Premier League are also investigating the champions’ recruitment of academy players, and they stand to be punished if found guilty.