Report: Manchester City are very interested in signing £60million-rated Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo Hernandez Cascante

According to Spanish radio Onda Cero, Manchester City are keen on Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo Hernandez Cascante ahead of the summer transfer window, and are prepared to pay his £60million buy-out clause.
The holding midfielder only arrived Wanda Metropolitano from Villa Real last summer, but has already established himself as a key player under Diego Simeone, featuring in 38 games across all competitions, and City boss Pep Guardiola is said to be a huge admirer.
The Spanish manager is lining up a replacement for the ageing Fernandinho, and Rodri is seen as a perfect replacement.
The 22-year-old has often been compared to Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets, and it is no suprise that he has caught the eyes of Pep.
Fernandinho, 33, has been crucial to City’s plans since arriving from Shakhtar Donetsk in June 2013, featuring in 190 league games and helping them to two Premier League titles and four League Cups.
However, he won’t be able to keep playing at the top level for long, and the club are in need of a long-term replacement.
Rodri is the latest man to have linked with City, and it remains to be seen if a move is indeed on the cards as his teammates Saul Niguez and Thomas Partey have also been linked, while West Ham United’s Declan Rice is also believed to be on the club’s radar.