Report: Manchester City are keen on Everton left-back Lucas Digne

According to The Telegraph, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola would like to add a left-back to his squad before the end of the January transfer window, and his side are huge admirers of Everton star Lucas Digne.

However, such a move will be dependent on City being able to offload Oleksandr Zinchenko or Benjamin Mendy.





The Frenchman hasn’t been able to consistently impress since joining City from AS Monaco, and his hefty wages remain an obstacle as far as an exit is concerned.

Zinchenko isn’t short of suitors and the Ukrainian could be allowed to leave if the right offer comes in.

Landing Digne could prove herculean for Man City as Everton aren’t keen to let one of their best players leave anytime soon.

As a matter of fact, the Goodison Park outfit are preparing a new contract offer for the France international, and City may have to look elsewhere for a left-back.

They have looked at Ajax star Nicolas Tagliafico previously, but it remains to be seen if they retain an interest in him.

Ideally, the Etihad Stadium outfit will want a full-back that has already proven himself in the English top-flight, and Digne has been one of the best in the land since joining Everton from Barcelona in the summer of 2018.

He is currently recovering from ankle surgery, and talks regarding improved terms with the Toffees are underway.

With just two-and-a-half years left on his current deal, the £18 million signing needs to be handed a contract extension with City circling.

The 27-year-old has weighed in with four assists in eight league games this term after ending his first two seasons with four goals and 11 assists in 70 league games.

Digne wasn’t able to prove his worth at Barcelona, but the former Paris Saint-Germain left-back has what it takes to play for a top side again, and the prospective of linking up with Guardiola at City could be very tempting.