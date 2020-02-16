Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Report: Manchester City and Chelsea want Everton left-back Lucas Digne

16 February, 2020 English Premier League, Everton, Manchester City, Transfer News & Rumours

According to reports from 90 mins, Chelsea and Manchester City ‘are considering’ Everton left-back Lucas Digne as a potential option for them in the summer transfer window.

Both the clubs are looking to solve their left-back problems and are reportedly in the market to sign a top-quality player.

Both the Premier League heavyweights have been linked with a move for Ben Chilwell but Leicester City’s £100m valuation of the player is proving to be a big stumbling block.

As a result, they’ve turned their attention elsewhere and have earmarked Digne as a potential option.

The French defender joined Everton from Barcelona in the summer of 2018 for a reported fee of £18m. He has impressed during his time at Goodison Park, and has emerged as a key player for the Toffees.

Digne is an important player under Carlo Ancelotti and Everton would demand at least twice the money they paid for him.

The former Paris Saint-Germain left-back would be a brilliant addition for both the clubs. However, following City’s ban from European competitions, it remains to be seen whether they can come up with a big-money bid for Digne during the summer transfer window.

