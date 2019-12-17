Blog Teams Everton Report: Lyon planning January move for Everton left-back Lucas Digne

17 December, 2019 English Premier League, Everton, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

According to Le Parisien (via GFFN), Lyon intend to make an approach for Everton left-back Lucas Digne in the coming days in order to save their campaign.

The French side also have Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Lemar and Galatasaray’s Steven Nzonzi on their radar as they look to make quality recruitments next month.

Digne has established himself as Everton’s first-choice and one of the best left-backs in the English top-flight since his arrival from Barcelona, and it’s impossible to see the Toffees part ways with him anytime soon, especially midway through the season.

Lyon are currently 10 points off the automatic Champions League spots, and they reckon a top left-back in the mould of Digne will be a great addition to their team for the second-half of the season.

Coincidentally, Everton themselves are in need of a strong finish to the end of their campaign following a woeful start that has yielded just five league wins in 17 games, and the quality services of the France international will come very handy going forward.

Digne has provided three league assists so far this term, starting every of Everton’s league games, and Lyon just don’t have any realistic chance of landing their man next month.

