Report: Lyon and Marseille battle for Celtic striker Moussa Dembele

Ahead of the Old Firm derby clash, Celtic have another major battle on their hands.
While Brendan Rodgers is desperately seeking to bolster his squad, he has a battle on hand to keep hold of star player Moussa Dembele who is attracting interest from French giants Lyon and Marseille.
Both the clubs are vying for his signature and could stump up a hefty offer to lure the 22-year-old away from Parkhead this summer.
According to reports from the Daily Record, Lyon are eyeing a £15 million-plus bid to land the Celtic star. They have made an enquiry to Hoops’ chiefs about Dembele’s availability.
The Bhoys have made it clear that they don’t want to sell their prized asset this summer, but Lyon would still like to make Celtic rethink their transfer strategy with a big money bid.
Marseille have shown a long-term interest in the player as well. According to the Scottish Sun, both the clubs are locked in a battle to prise him away from Celtic Park.
The report claims that both the clubs could test Celtic’s resolve with offers of up to £20million before Friday’s transfer deadline.
Dembele hasn’t agitated a move. However, the French striker is not entirely averse to returning to his homeland either.
He is key to Celtic’s plan this season, and losing him would be a massive blow for the Bhoys.