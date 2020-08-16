Report: Luke Amos to sign 3-year contract with QPR despite Middlesbrough interest

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Luke Amos will sign a three-year contract with Queens Park Rangers despite interest from Middlesbrough, according to talkSPORT.

It has been reported that QPR are set to secure the services of Amos on a permanent contract in the summer transfer window.





The 23-year-old midfielder spent the 2019-20 campaign on loan at Rangers in the Championship from Premier League club Tottenham.

According to WhoScored, the former England Under-18 international made 25 starts and eight substitute appearances in the Championship for Mark Warburton’s side last season, scoring two goals in the process.

Talksport has claimed that Middlesbrough are interested in Amos, but the youngster will sign a three-year contract with Championship rivals QPR instead.

Sensible decision?

Amos was not going anywhere at Tottenham, and at the age of 23, he is not going to establish himself in head coach Jose Mourinho’s first team.

The 23-year-old did well at QPR last season and worked nicely with Warburton, who is a very good manager.

The midfielder is reportedly about to make a very sensible decision by joining QPR on a permanent basis, as it will give him a new permanent home and will help him flourish.