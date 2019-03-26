Blog Teams Liverpool Report: Liverpool’s Simon Mignolet to consider his future at the end of the season

Report: Liverpool’s Simon Mignolet to consider his future at the end of the season

26 March, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Liverpool, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours


According to the Daily Mail (via Sky Sports), Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet will consider his future at Anfield the end of the season.

The Belgium international has permanently become a backup to summer signing Alisson, featuring just twice this term – in the EFL Cup loss to Chelsea last September and the F.A Cup defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers in January.

Mignolet is still only 31 and has a lot of years ahead of him as a goalkeeper, and having pushed for an exit earlier, a move away this summer looks to be certain.

The former Sunderland man has been with Liverpool since June 2013 after getting signed for £9million on a five-year contract.

The Belgian signed a new five-year deal with the Merseyside club in January 2016, but could have rued doing so as Loris Karius was bought eight months later as manager Jurgen Klopp’s first-choice.

Nevertheless, Mignolet played 47 league games in the last two seasons as the German struggled to impress.

However, Liverpool splashed £67million on Alisson last summer, and the Belgian’s future at the club has always been in bigger doubt ever since.

Declan Rice tweets picture of him and Harry Kane in 2014 and now

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

The Pep Guardiola of soccer writing? Contact: adefunmo1@gmail.com