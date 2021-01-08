Report: Liverpool won’t sell Georginio Wijnaldum in January

Earlier this week, Todo Fichajes reported that Georginio Wijnaldum has already decided to quit Anfield and join Barcelona as a free agent this summer.

However, according to James Pearce of The Athletic, Wijnaldum’s situation has remained unchanged. He hasn’t turned down a new deal, and Jurgen Klopp, the Reds boss, is hopeful that he can convince the former Newcastle United midfielder to stay at the club.

The 30-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, and he is free to hold talks with clubs abroad.

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is a keen admirer of the player and wanted to sign him during the summer. The Catalan giants didn’t have the funds to test Liverpool’s resolve to keep hold of him.

The Athletic claims that there’s ‘no chance’ that Klopp will sell Wijnaldum in January. The Dutch midfielder has featured in every Premier League game so far this season and has been one of the most consistent performers for the Reds.

Wijnaldum has remained on the same deal since joining the club in 2016, and he deserves a pay rise. The Reds are reluctant to give him a lucrative long-term deal knowing that his influence in the side is likely to wane in the future.

Klopp has confirmed that he will continue to pick Wijnaldum as his performance hasn’t been affected despite the uncertainty over his future.

So, as it stands, Wijnaldum is yet to make any decision on his future and is still considering his options.