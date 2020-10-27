Report: Liverpool were indeed keen on Borussia Moenchengladbach winger Marcus Thuram this summer

According to Movistar commentator Alain Valnegr, Liverpool were indeed keen on bringing Borussia Moenchengladbach winger Marcus Thuram to Anfield during the summer transfer window.

Manager Jurgen Klopp wanted to strengthen his attack ahead of this season’s Premier League title defence, and the Frenchman was one of those players identified ahead of the transfer market.





Liverpool weren’t able to sign Thuram in the end, landing Portugal international forward Diogo Jota instead, and he has hit the ground running on Merseyside since his arrival from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Despite agreeing a five-year deal worth £45 million for the 23-year-old, Liverpool only parted with around £5 million initially, with the rest of the payment to be spread across the duration of his contract.

The Reds were more than glad to do business after Wolves agreed to the structure of the deal, and that might not have been possible with Moenchengladbach who weren’t keen to let Thuram leave just yet.

The 23-year-old bagged 12 goals and eight assists across the Bundesliga and Europa League last term, and his physicality would have provided Liverpool with another option as far as playing style goes.

Klopp isn’t losing sleep for missing out on him, though, as Jota is doing exactly what the German wants.

The Ex-Wolves star has scored twice in four Premier League appearances for the Reds, and his quality and skillset have also given the manager the chance to tweak his formation.

Klopp played Jota alongside his favourite front-trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino against Sheffield United at the weekend, and it worked out well with his side running out 2-1 winners after a tough clash.

The Portuguese has enough quality to help Liverpool mount a successful title defence and also fight for other silverware, and the club aren’t regretting their decision to choose him over Thuram and other targets.