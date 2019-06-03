Report: Liverpool want to hand manager Jurgen Klopp a new and improved contract

According to the Guardian, Liverpool are more than eager to hand manager Jurgen Klopp a bumper new contract as a reward for a great 2018-19 campaign that ended with Champions League victory.
The German still has three years left on the current £7 million-a-year deal he signed in 2016, and while he has recently dismissed the idea of a contact renewal as he looks to match similar seven-year tenures he had at Borussia Dortmund and Mainz, the Reds’ owners see it as top priority this summer to extend his stay at Anfield beyond 2022.
Despite leading Liverpool to three finals earlier and only losing this season’s Premier League title narrowly to Manchester City by a point, securing the club’s sixth Champions League in style – by overturning a 3-0 first-leg loss to Barcelona in the semi-finals with a 4-0 win at Anfield – remains Klopp’s most heroic achievement since arriving on Merseyside.
And its significance was underlined by the fact that half a million fans lined the streets of Liverpool during their trophy parade on Sunday.
With a club like Real Madrid not ruling out making a move for the 51-year-old in the future, the Reds know they can’t afford to lose their hero anytime soon as his first silverware will most likely usher in an era of dominance on the continent and in the country, and they will definitely be pulling out all the stops to get him to sign on the dotted lines sooner rather than later.