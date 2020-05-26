Report: Liverpool want PSG right-back and Tottenham Hotspur target Thomas Meunier

According to le10sport, Liverpool are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain right-back Thomas Meunier this summer as manager Jurgen Klopp looks to bolster his backline.

The Belgian is set to become a free agent next month after the Ligue 1 giants decided against handing him a new deal.

Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in landing Meunier, and the full-back could have more suitors emerge for his signature this summer when he becomes available on a free.

Liverpool need a quality cover and competition for Trent Alexander-Arnold, and the 28-year-old could fancy his chances of forcing his way into Klopp’s first-team.

With the Reds offering Champions League football next term, the Belgian international could prefer a move to Anfield ahead of North London, with Jose Mourinho’s side’s chances of qualifying for the elite European competition appearing slim at the moment.

Spurs are currently eighth in the Premier League table, seven points off the top-four with nine games left, and they will have to be at the top of their game when action resumes to beat the four teams ahead of them to a Champions League spot.

Borussia Dortmund and Napoli are also interested in landing Meunier, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up next season.