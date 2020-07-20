Report: Liverpool want Kim Min-jae, Tottenham Hotspur in talks

Liverpool are interested in Kim Min-jae, but Tottenham Hotspur are confident of signing the central defender in the summer transfer window, according to 90min.

It has been reported that Beijing Sinobo Guoan want £15 million as transfer fee for Kim, but Tottenham are yet to make an offer more than £10 million.





The report has added that two bids from Spurs have already been rejected, but the North London outfit are confident that with talks still going, a deal will be struck in the summer transfer window.

90min has added that Liverpool, Manchester City and Everton are among the clubs who have monitored the South Korea international central defender.

Tottenham Hotspur or Liverpool?

Kim is a very good and promising young central defender who will be an asset for Tottenham or Liverpool.

Spurs actually need the South Korea international more than the Reds do, as Jan Vertonghen looks set to leave at the end of the season, and head coach Jose Mourinho will need a replacement.

However, a move to Liverpool will be more tempting for the 23-year-old, as the Reds have just won the Premier League and are going places, while Spurs may not even finish in the Europa League spots.