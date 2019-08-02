Report: Liverpool want Bordeaux forward Francois Kamano, eight months after Newcastle United extensively scouted him

According to The Sun, Liverpool are interested in signing Bordeaux forward Francois Kamano this summer as manager Jurgen Klopp looks to add depth to his attack.
However, the 23-year-old might have been a Newcastle United player already had Rafa Benitez not left Saint James Park.
As reported by The Chronicles, the Toons heavily and extensively scouted Kamano in December and they were weighing up a January move.
The Guinea international ended last season with 13 goals across all competitions last term, and his ability to play across the frontline and behind the striker surely attracted Benitez and Klopp to him.
While Newcastle might have missed out on Kamano, they could be getting a better player in OGC Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin.
Magpies chief were in France to seal a move for the French forward, and he is already in town for his medicals.
Manager Steve Bruce will be hoping he hits the ground running at SJP.
Liverpool, on the other hand, will be keen to get a deal for Kamano over the line after their move for Saint-Maximin fell through last summer.
It will be interesting to see if the Reds can get the Bordeaux star as Newcastle edges closer to signing his Nice counterpart, as the Geordies will be keen to compare how both players fare in the top-flight.