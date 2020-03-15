Report: Liverpool want at least £25m for Xherdan Shaqiri

According to The Liverpool Echo, Liverpool are willing to sell Xherdan Shaqiri in the summer transfer window.
The report has added that Liverpool want at least £25 million as transfer fee for the 28-year-old winger.
Shaqiri has been on the books of Liverpool since the summer of 2018 when he joined from Stoke City for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £13 million.
It seems that the Reds are hoping to make a profit of £12 million from the sale of the Switzerland international winger, according to the report.
Stats
Shaqiri has made two starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League for Liverpool so far this season, scoring one goal in the process, and played just three minutes in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.
The winger made 11 starts and 13 substitute appearances in the league for Jurgen Klopp’s side last season, scoring six goals and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.
The 28-year-old also made two starts and two substitute appearances in the Champions League for the Merseyside outfit last season, providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.
Leaving Liverpool
With Shaqiri having struggled for playing time at Liverpool so far, it would make sense for him to find a new club in the summer transfer window.