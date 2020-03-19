Report: Liverpool want Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

According to 90min.com, Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal in the summer transfer.
It has been reported that Chelsea are looking to sign the striker amid doubts that he will not sign a new contract with the Gunners.
Barcelona are also claimed to be interested in securing the services of the 30-year-old, and so are Liverpool, according to the report.
It has been claimed that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is a “big fan” of the striker, having worked with him at German club Borussia Dortmund.
Good signing for Liverpool?
Aubameyang is one of the best strikers in the world, and is an absolutely key figure for Arsenal.
The Gunners would struggle massively without the Gabon international, but there is no doubt that he would be a very smart signing for Liverpool.
Aubameyang is a proven goalscorer, and having worked with Klopp at Dortmund, there would not be any problem with him hitting the ground running at Anfield.
According to WhoScored, Aubameyang has scored 17 goals and provided one assist in 26 Premier League game for Arsenal so far this season, while during the 2018-19 campaign, he scored 22 goals and provided five assists in the league.