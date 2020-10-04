Report: Liverpool want £10m for Leeds target Harry Wilson

Liverpool are ready to drop their asking price for Harry Wilson, according to reports from The Sun (printed edition, page 59).

The Reds are looking to offload some of their players to recoup the money they spent on signing new players this summer.





Rhian Brewster already left the club to join Sheffield United, and the likes of Marko Grujic, Xherdan Shaqiri and Wilson could depart as well.

Burnley showed keen interest in signing Wilson but Liverpool rejected their £12m bid for the player. The Reds were demanding a fee in the region of £15-20m.

The Clarets clearly were not willing to meet the amount and they have now “pulled out of talks” over signing Wilson.

However, the Sun claims that Liverpool are looking to offload him for just £10m with Leeds and Fulham still keen to sign him.

Leeds are looking to bolster their attacking department, and the Whites are reportedly close to signing Raphinha.

Phil Hay revealed that Leeds director of football Victor Orta is a big fan of Wilson, but Marcelo Bielsa doesn’t see the Reds academy graduate as the right player for his style of play.

However, the Yorkshire club could be interested in signing the Wales international if he’s available for just £10m, and the move could actually happen.