Report: Liverpool to take Sunderland’s under-14 trio on trial

According to The Sun, three of Sunderland’s best academy prospects will be having a trial with Liverpool as they look to switch clubs.
Black Cats’ Under-14 goalkeeper Luke Hewitson, forward Harrison Jones and winger Jamie McConnel have already been scouted on several occasions by the Anfield outfit, but they will now show what they are capable of in front of a watching manager Jurgen Klopp and the youth coaches in order to convince that they are worthy of a move.
Liverpool signed midfield sensation Luca Stephenson, 15, from the League One side last term, and they are keen to bring the aforementioned trio to Merseyside as they have loads of potential too.
The Reds have concentrated on developing their youth ranks since Klopp arrived, and the German has shown he won’t hesitate to hand youngsters a chance if they prove themselves.
Trent Alexander-Arnold, 20, has already become a regular for Liverpool, featuring in last season’s Champions League final against Real Madrid, while under-23 trio Curtis Jones, Rafa Camacho and Ki-Jana Hoever were handed their debuts in the F.A Cup clash against Wolves in January.
The Reds currently boast of around 170 youngsters on their books at Kirkby, and the Sunderland trio might soon be joining them if they manage to impress Klopp and Co.