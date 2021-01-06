Report: Liverpool target Yves Bissouma open to joining Arsenal

According to reports from Football London, Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma is open to joining Arsenal in the January transfer window.

The Gunners boss, Mikel Arteta, is desperate to bolster the attacking midfield region this month. The north London club have been heavily linked with a move for Emiliano Buendia of Norwich City, but his £40 million price-tag is proving to be a big stumbling block.





The report claims that Arteta has also earmarked Bissouma as a potential option.

The 24-year-old – who joined the Seagulls in 2018 for a fee in the region of £15m – has a contract at the club until 2023.

He has been very impressive this season and has caught the attention of several heavyweight Premier League clubs including Liverpool and Manchester United.

Bissouma is open to the idea of joining the north London outfit, and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal make any concrete effort to sign him.

He is an Arsenal fan and knows Gabriel Magalhaes well from their time together at French club Lille.

Last month Brighton boss Graham Potter revealed that they haven’t received any offers for the midfielder.

SL View: Interest from Liverpool?

The midfielder is a very good player but he is far from being the finished product.

Liverpool are unlikely to sign a midfielder this month, but Arsenal could be interested in him if they miss out on Beundia.

Liverpool are choc-a-bloc with world-class midfielders and stockpiling in that position hardly makes sense when they need players in defence.