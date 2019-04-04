Report: Liverpool spent £44million on agent fees in 2018

The English Football Association has revealed that Premier League clubs spent a whopping £251million on agent fees during the last winter and summer transfer windows, with Liverpool topping the list.
The Anfield outfit spent £44million (£43,795,863) – almost double what the nearest club Chelsea (£27million) spent.
Liverpool spent £27million on agent fees in 2017 – the most in the EPL- for the acquisitions of Virgil Van Dijk last January and Mohamed Salah in the summer, and they were ready to almost double it, with club owners FSG group committed to supporting manager Jurgen Klopp the more after he went close to winning the Champions League last season.
The arrivals of Fabinho (£43million), Naby Keita (£52million), Alisson Becker (£59million) and Xherdan Shaqiri (£12million) last summer meant the Reds had to pay more agent fees, while the renewals of the contracts of Rhian Brewster, Jordan Henderson, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Sadio Mane and Salah within the last eight months also came at a cost.
Given that profits of £125million were announced in February, Liverpool are definitely spending within their means, and with a first-ever English Premier League title very much possible this term, all the huge investments on players and agents have been worth it.
The club’s fiercest rivals for the title and present table leaders Manchester City spent £24million, while Manchester United splashed £21million on agents.
Liverpool’s fellow Merseysiders Everton’s parted ways with £19million, while West Ham United spent £14million.
Premier League clubs are set to meet tomorrow in order to discuss ways to significantly reduce the huge amount they spend on middlemen and agents every other transfer window, with a ban on dual representation, caps on fees and the reintroduction of an examination to become an agent some of the key measures they are considering.