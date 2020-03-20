Report: Liverpool showing interest in Houssem Aouar

According to reports from The Liverpool Echo, six-times European champion Liverpool are interested in signing Houssem Aouar from Lyon during the summer transfer window.
The report claims that the versatile midfielder is one of the many players who are on the radar of Liverpool.
Aouar is a highly-talented young talent who can play in multiple positions. He can play as a conventional box-to-box central midfielder, as a left-sided midfielder, as a central attacking midfielder or as a left-winger.
With Adam Lallana set to Liverpool this summer, the Reds could be looking to sign a midfielder. And the 21-year-old looks a perfect fit.
He has scored three goals and provided four assists in 25 Ligue 1 games. The French midfielder has also scored one goal and provided three assists in the Champions League this season.
Liverpool do not have a left-footed central midfielder, and therefore he could add a nice balance to the side. Being so young, he will have a resale value, and therefore could be a smart signing for the Reds.
Aouar is a fantastic dribbler (averages 2.6 dribbles per game), and therefore he is expected to add flair in the middle of the park. The youngster is very highly-rated and is also attracting interest from Arsenal.