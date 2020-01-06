Report: Liverpool show interest in Wolves winger Adama Traore

According to reports from 90 min online, Liverpool are showing keen interest in signing Adama Traore from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the January transfer window.
The report claims that La Liga giants Barcelona are also interested in the 23-year-old while Manchester City have asked Wolves to keep them informed about his situation.
Traore has been in fantastic form this season for Wolves, scoring five goals and providing seven assists in all competitions. He was outstanding (scored one goal and provided an assist) during Wolves’ 3-2 win against Manchester City in December that effectively ended their title hopes.
Now, Liverpool and Barcelona are apparently interested in the winger. Wolves will not consider selling the winger for any less than £70 million.
Exciting target
Traore has always been blessed with a blistering pace, and can prove to be a nightmare for full-backs and defenders when he is on a roll.
However, the only problem that hindered his development over the years was his output. His delivery in the final third was often wide of the mark, while his decision making in crucial areas was really poor.
Under Nuno Espirito Santo, he has developed his all-round game, although there is plenty of room for improvement. Liverpool have one of the finest trios of attacking midfielders in world football at the moment, and Jurgen Klopp has furthered bolstered the forward line by adding Takumi Minamino.
Traore is an exciting player to watch, but it is highly unlikely Liverpool will pay such a high transfer fee for him, especially when they’ve some excellent players coming up from the academy in that role.