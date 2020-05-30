Report: Liverpool see Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele as an alternative option if Timo Werner move fails

According to Bleacher Report, Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele is an alternative option for Liverpool if their planned summer move for RB Leipzig star Timo Werner falls through.

The Germany international striker wants a move to Anfield this summer and has already turned down an opportunity to join Bayern Munich as a result.

However, Liverpool aren’t ready to meet his for £54 million asking price this summer and might be willing to wait till next summer when his release clause would have dropped to £36 million.

Nevertheless, they are expected to bring in a back-up for the front trio of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, and a loan move for Dembele could be on the cards.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is said to be an admirer of the France international, and with Barcelona reportedly willing to offload him, he could be leaving Camp Nou this summer.

The Spanish giants signed Dembele for an initial £97 million in the summer of 2017, with £36 million in add-ons, but he has failed to impress, with constant injuries hampering his progress.

Signing him temporarily wouldn’t be too much of a risk for Liverpool as they wait for Werner, and they could decide to stick with the talented 23-year-old at the end of a loan deal should he end up impressing.