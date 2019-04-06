Report: Liverpool scouts running the rule over Paris FC striker Silas Wamangituka every week

According to GFFN, scouts from Liverpool, Barcelona and many other clubs have been watching Paris FC striker Silas Wamangituka every week after his swift rise to prominence this term.
The Ligue 2 side’s Assistant Manager Stephane Gilli exclusively revealed to the French outlet that the club would like to hold on to the 19-year-old, but he is aware his huge potential could see bigger clubs prise him away.
Liverpool are always looking to boost their ranks, with owners FSG group always willing to splash the cash and support manager Jurgen Klopp.
Wamangituka has eight goals in 25 league games for promotion-chasing PFC, and the Reds might join plenty of other suitors in the race for his signature if he keeps impressing their scouts.
Telefoot reported in January that Marseille, Lille, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, Fiorentina, Olympiakos and Schalke 04 all sent scouts to watch the Congo-born forward despite scoring just four goals at the time, but the interest in him has since skyrocketed following series of impressive performances, and both Liverpool and Barcelona could now emerge as favourites to secure his services.
Wamangituka was still playing in Congo two years ago, and in the National 3 (French 5th tier) with Alès last year.
PFC originally took him on trial so he could feature for their reserves, but after 10 days were enough for them to realise he possesses a lot of talent and huge potential.
While there are areas in which he can still improve, most especially how he plays without the ball and his positioning, his frightening pace and huge technical abilities could attract him to Liverpool, and it will be interesting to see what eventually comes out of their scouting.