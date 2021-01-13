Report: Liverpool scouting Lille midfielder Renato Sanches ahead of summer

According to Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on the ‘Here we go’ podcast, Liverpool are keen on Lille midfielder Renato Sanches and are running the rule over him ahead of a potential move during the summer transfer window.

The Sky Sports man has ruled out a move for the Portugal international this month, and that hasn’t come as a surprise as signing a centre-back is their top priority right now.

With Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all out injured, the Reds could do with another central defender right now, and they will wait until the end of the season before strengthening other positions.

Liverpool could be without contract rebel Georginio Wijnaldum at the end of the season, with just six months left on the current contract of the Dutchman at Anfield.

They will need to bring in a quality replacement once he leaves, and Sanches could be a perfect option.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is said to be a fan of the Lille star’s style of play, and that speaks volumes if it is indeed true.

Le10sport claimed earlier this month that Liverpool see the 23-year-old as the number one option to replace Wijnaldum and he is expected to leave the Ligue 1 outfit this summer given that French top-flight clubs are in need of money after Mediapro, a TV rights holder, withheld two successive payments.

Sanches’ first stint in the Premier League didn’t go well, with the Portugal international struggling to make any type of impact at Swansea City during a loan spell in the 2017-18 campaign.

While the 2016 European Championship winner was also a flop at Bayern Munich, he has since revived his career at Lille and is attracting Liverpool and some other suitors.

A return to the English top-flight in order to prove himself could be appealing to the one-time Golden Boy, and joining Liverpool would give him the perfect opportunity to do so.