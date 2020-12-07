Report: Liverpool planning to hand Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum new deals

According to The Guardian, Liverpool want to hand midfield duo Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum new deals following the roles they have both played since joining and in the side’s impressive start to the 2020-21 English Premier League campaign.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently second in the table due to an inferior goal difference following seven wins, three draws and a defeat, level on points with league leaders Tottenham Hotspur, and the Brazilian and his Dutch teammate have been crucial to their form.





Fabinho has played nine league games this term, with the majority of them coming as a makeshift centre-back following injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

With the former ruled out action due to a long-term knock, Liverpool have found the perfect cover in the 27-year-old, and he hasn’t put a foot wrong despite playing out of his natural position.

Fabinho joined the Reds from AS Monaco in the summer of 2018, and while he still has around two and a half years left on his current contract, the Premier League defending champions want to hand him a two or three-year extension with an improved pay rise.

The new deal will see the Brazil international move towards the selection of players just underneath the top earners at Liverpool, and he definitely deserves it having put in top performances in the majority of the 95 appearances he has made since his arrival.

Wijnaldum has around six months left on his current deal after several talks between both parties hit the brick wall, but the club hope to restart talks with him in the next few weeks.

The 30-year-old is still not convinced about what his role will be at the club despite featuring in all of their 11 league games thus far this season, and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool can meet his demands.

With over 200 games to his name since joining the club from Newcastle United in the summer of 2016, Wijnaldum has established himself as one of the side’s key players and losing him for nothing next summer will be a huge blow.