Report: Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita could be made available for transfer

Liverpool could look to offload Naby Keita in the summer transfer window.

According to reports from Sunday World, the Reds are looking to offload a few players this summer to raise funds for potential new arrivals as Jurgen Klopp is looking to rebuild the squad.





Gini Wijnaldum is yet to sign a new deal at Anfield, and the report claims that the Dutchman is close to agreeing a deal to join Barcelona.

Keita, who joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig in 2018 for a fee of £48m, has struggled with fitness and has failed to justify his price tag.

The 26-year-old has only made 10 appearances in the Premier League this season, and it seems the Reds are getting frustrated with his output.

SL View – who else could leave the club?

Xherdan Shaqiri was linked with a move away from Anfield last summer, and he could be heading out of Anfield after the end of the season.

Likewise, Divock Origi, who has scored some iconic goals for the club, has barely featured, and he could be offloaded as well.

The likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino could also be allowed to move on, although Klopp did claim that the Japanese attacker is a part of the club’s long-term project.

